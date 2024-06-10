Modi takes charge: signs first file for release of ‘Kisan Nidhi’ funds worth Rs 20cr

Assuming charge a day after being sworn in for his third term, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today signed his first file authorizing the release of funds amounting to Rs 20,000 crore under a special existing scheme which is aimed at benefitting around 9.3 crore farmers.

After signing on to the release of funds under the "PM Kisan Nidhi" scheme, Modi said, "Ours is a government fully committed to 'kisan kalyan' (farmers' welfare). It is, therefore, fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to it. We want to keep working even more for farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come."

The decision came in the wake of ruling National Democratic Alliance's poll win, albeit with some setbacks, especially in parts of rural India.

BJP's vote-share dipped in semi-urban and rural areas with 36.6 percent and 35 percent, respectively while main opposition Congress enhanced its presence in semi-urban areas, capturing 23.8 percent of the votes but saw a lower share in rural regions at 17.6 percent, several post-parliamentary poll surveys said.

In 2019 elections, BJP had a 39.5 percent vote share in rural areas, 36.8 percent in semi-urban sectors and 33.6 percent in urban areas.