Modi to take oath as India PM on Sunday

Narendra Modi will take oath as India's Prime Minister for the third successive term on June 9 at 6:00pm.

World leaders, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal, will attend the ceremony.

Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi announced this at a joint meeting of BJP and its NDA allies.

Earlier, Modi was formally named by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to lead a new coalition government for a third term.

At the NDA meet, Modi said, "Our alliance is committed to the principle of religious equality."

He added, "We are committed to the principle of 'sarva panth sambhava' (religious equality)... NDA is not a grouping of parties that have come together for power, it's an organic alliance committed to the principle of 'nation first'."

Modi emphasised, "Our aim will be to reach unanimity in all our decisions. This is the most successful alliance in India's history."

He said the election results reflected the power of India's democracy and took a jibe at the opposition INDIA bloc, saying, "Those questioning EVMs and the Election Commission were silenced after results."

The BJP finished with 240 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, missing the majority mark of 272. However, the NDA bagged 293 seats, well above the halfway point.

Key NDA ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal (United) reaffirmed his support for Modi.

Kumar said, "I will be with PM Modi at all times." He accused the opposition coalition of more than two dozen parties of failing to contribute anything meaningful to the country.

Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu, another key Modi ally, said, "We have won a wonderful majority. I have seen during the election campaign, for three months, PM Modi never took any rest. Day and night he campaigned. He started and ended with the same spirit."

Naidu emphasised the need for the new central government to balance regional aspirations and national interests. He said, "These must run parallel to ensure holistic development for all strata of society."

With the absence of a majority on its own, BJP will depend on critical support from TDP and JD(U) with their 16 and 12 MPs respectively.