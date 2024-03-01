Modi slams Mamata on allegations of graft, scandals

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her allies in the opposition bloc on the issue of Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh's involvement in alleged sexual atrocities and land-grab in Sandeshkhali.

"The country is seeing what TMC has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is enraged," he said while addressing a public meeting in Arambagh, West Bengal, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"The soul of [social reformer] Raja Ram Mohan Roy must have been pained by what happened in Sandeshkhali. A TMC leader crossed all limits....Yesterday, the police had to arrest him [TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan]," said Modi.

He said, "Parties in the INDIA [Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance] did not speak a word on the Sandeshkhali incident. TMC has established a new model of corruption and crime."

"INDIA alliance [which also includes Congress] only favours corrupt dynasties," the Indian PM said.

Modi said TMC made "all efforts to save party leader Sheikh Shahjahan' and that it was the BJP leader's effort that led to the arrest of the TMC strongman."

"What TMC has done to Shandeshkali women has made the entire country enraged. Sandeshkhali incidents are a matter of shame. For nearly two months, the prime accused [Shahjahan Sheikh] was not arrested," he pointed out.

His remarks came a day after Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested by West Bengal police. Sheikh and his associates are among the key accused in cases of land grab and sexual harassment that surfaced following violent protests in Sandeshkhali island of North 24 Parganas district.

In February's first week, protests, mostly by women, against Shahjahan broke out as local residents hit the streets, vandalising homes and even laying a siege of a police station.

The Sandeshkhali episode had set off a political firestorm for Mamata Banerjee government as BJP leaders and fact-finding teams rushed to the area in North 24 Parganas district and flayed the Mamata government over the law-and-order situation there.

Turning to the issue of corruption allegedly involving several TMC leaders, Modi said those who looted West Bengal have to return the loot.