Modi slams Congress over 1974 Katchatheevu handover to Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today criticised main opposition Congress party for handing over a strategic island in south India to Sri Lanka in 1974, terming the decision of the then Indira Gandhi-headed dispensation as "eye-opening and startling".

Citing a newspaper report, based on documents obtained through a Right To Information (RTI) application, which revealed the decision of the then government to hand over Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, Modi accused Congress of weakening India's integrity and interests.

Katchatheevu Island is located between Rameswaram on the southern-most tip of India and Sri Lanka. In 1970s, Sri Lanka was known as Ceylon.

In a post on his official X, Modi described it a "callous" decision and said the handing over of Katchatheevu by the Congress government "has angered every Indian."

"This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds. We can't ever trust Congress. Weakening India's unity, integrity, and interests has been Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting," Modi wrote on X.

The prime minister's post on the micro-blogging site drew a response from Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who said, "The problem with the PM is he makes statements without any references. If any agreement like this was made, we should know what it was... Secondly, what PM was doing for 9 years then? If he was in possession of this information, why was the PM quiet about it all this while? These are selective pieces of propaganda that they fake out. It is all because elections are going on in Tamil Nadu. All the surveys show BJP will be badly smashed in Tamil Nadu."

The documents, acquired by Tamil Nadu BJP State President K Annamalai through an RTI application, revealed Sri Lanka's persistent efforts to claim 1.9 square kilometres of land, approximately 20 kilometres, from the Indian shore.