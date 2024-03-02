Modi seeks re-election for 3rd time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to seek re-election from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh and Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party today came out with its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha election expected to be held in March-April, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde said the first list includes the names of 34 cabinet and junior ministers and two former chief ministers.

Modi is seeking a return to power for the third consecutive tenure since becoming the PM in May, 2014.

The BJP's first list includes names of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal West, Shipping, Port and Waterway Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh, Assam and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, Gujarat.

The other prominent names include those of Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi from Thrissur, Kerala, cabinet minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Former Bollywood actress Hema Malini, Smriti Irani Unnao, Rajnath Singh and Locket Chatterjee are also in the first list of candidates.

The party BJP had last week held back-to-back meetings in which the performance of the sitting MPs was reviewed before the party decided on the candidates.