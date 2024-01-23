Modi opens Ram temple in Ayodhya

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday led the consecration of a grand temple to the Hindu god Lord Ram on a site believed to be Ram's birthplace, in a celebratory event for the Hindu majority of the world's most populous nation.

Hindu groups, Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates have portrayed the temple opening as part of a Hindu renaissance.

The temple in the city of Ayodhya has been a contentious issue that helped catapult BJP to prominence and power, and delivers on its 35-year-old promise, which analysts say should help Modi as he seeks a rare third term in elections due by May.

Most opposition parties, including the main opposition Congress, skipped the inauguration saying it had been converted into a political event.

For decades, the temple site was bitterly contested by Hindus and minority Muslims, leading to nationwide riots in 1992 that killed 2,000 people, mainly Muslims, police say, after a Hindu mob destroyed a 16th-century mosque that had stood there.

India's Hindus say the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram, and was holy to them long before Muslim Mughals razed a temple at the spot to build the Babri Masjid, or mosque, in 1528.

In 2019, the Supreme Court handed over the land to Hindus and ordered allotment of a separate plot to Muslims where construction of a new mosque is yet to begin.

"Lord Ram has arrived. Our Ram lalla (child) will no longer live in a tent, our Ram lalla will reside in this divine temple," Modi said, referring to earlier temporary structures which housed an old Ram idol.

Rival Pakistan condemned the consecration, saying it indicated growing majoritarianism in India and urging New Delhi to ensure the safety of minorities including Muslims.