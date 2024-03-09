Modi inaugurates Sabroom Land Port in India’s Tripura

The port facilitates movement of passengers, cargo to and from Bangladesh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Sabroom Land Port in north eastern state of Tripura that facilitate movement of passengers and cargo to and from Bangladesh.

Modi opened the land port through video conferencing from Itanagar, the capital city of another north eastern state Arunachal Pradesh.

Sabroom Land Port, constructed at a cost of about Rs 230 crore and located along the border between South Tripura district of India and Ramgarh of Bangladesh, will provide facilities like the passenger terminal building, cargo administrative building and warehouse, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

It will facilitate the movement of passengers and cargo between India and Bangladesh as the new land port allows direct transportation to Chattogram port.

Modi had laid the foundation stone of Sabroom land port in March, 2021.

The PM also inaugurated a twin-lane strategic Sela tunnel which will provide an all-weather connectivity to Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) bordering China that will help faster movement of troops and weapons.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of Dibang multipurpose hydropower project in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh. To be built at a cost of more than Rs 31,875 crore, it will be the highest dam structure in India. It will generate power, help in flood moderation.