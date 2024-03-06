Modi inaugurates India's first underwater metro route in Kolkata

India's first underwater metro route was inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he flagged off a train between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade in Kolkata.

Out of the total 4.8-km long tunnel, 1.2-km is 30 metres below the Hooghly river that separates Kolkata from Howrah, adding another feather to the City of Joy which was also the first city in India to host metro rail in the 1980s.

Photo: Collected

The Howrah Metro Station is the deepest in the country. It will take about 45 seconds to cover the distance between Esplanade in central Kolkata to Howrah avoiding the huge road traffic and consequent jam, metro officials said, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The Rs 4,965-crore Howrah Maidan-Esplanade project is a part of the East-West Metro Corridor project which starts from Sector V in Salt Lake in eastern part of Kolkata and terminates at Sealdah at present. It will be extended to Howrah Maidan covering a total distance of 16.6 km out of which 10.8 km is underground.

People coming from distant places of Hooghly, Midnapore and Howrah as well as other states will be immensely benefitted by availing metro services after getting down at Howrah Railway Station, one of the busiest in India.

Screengrab

After inauguration, Modi took a metro ride from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan along with school children.

From the function at the Esplanade Metro Station, Modi also inaugurated another metro link between Kavi Subhash Mukhopadhyay station in Garia as part of the New Garia-Airport line and the Taratala-Majerhat section of the Joka-Esplanade line of the Kolkata Metro, the country's oldest metro network.