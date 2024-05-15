Modi denies adopting polarisation tactics to win polls

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rejected the allegation that he has adopted a tactics of polarisation to win the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"The day I start talking about Hindu-Muslim [religion-based politics], that day I will lose my credibility to lead a public life," Modi said in an interview with CNN-News18 channel.

Modi posted clips of the interview on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday on the day he filed his nomination papers, seeking a third consecutive Lok Sabha term from Varanasi, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

Modi also clarified his "infiltrators" and "those with more children" remarks made at a rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, on April 21 saying he did not only talk about Muslims but also spoke about every poor family.

"I am shocked. Who told you that whenever one talks of people with more children, they are indicating Muslims? Why are you so unjust towards Muslims? This is the situation in poor families too. Where there is poverty, there are more children, irrespective of other factors. I didn't mention either Hindu or Muslim. I have said that one should have as many children as you can take care of. Don't let a situation arise where the government has to take care of your children," Modi was quoted by the channel as saying.

Opposition Congress has moved the Election Commission of India alleging Modi had made "deeply objectionable" comments about Muslims in the Banswara rally violating the model code of conduct. Modi's critics often accuse him and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that he leads of targeting Muslims, which he and the party deny.

Hindus constitute nearly about 80 percent of India's 1.4 billion people, but it also has the world's third largest Muslim population of about 200 million.