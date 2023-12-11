Modi calls SC verdict on Jammu and Kashmir a 'beacon of hope'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today termed the Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 by his government as "historic" and said "it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh".

"The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else," Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India.

"I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370," Modi said.

Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said he was "disappointed but not disheartened" by the top court's ruling.

"The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul," Omar, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and ex-Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad termed the top court verdict as "sad and unfortunate" and that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not happy with it, but have to accept it.