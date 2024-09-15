Modi accuses JMM of patronising Bangladeshi, Rohingya infiltration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused Jharkhand state's ruling coalition led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) of patronising Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration for vote bank politics.

Addressing a meeting in Jamshedpur, India's steel city, he said infiltrators from Bangladesh are a major threat to Jharkhand as they are changing the demography of the Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions of the state, according to a PTI report.

Jharkhand, ruled by JMM in alliance with Congress, braces for fresh assembly elections due later this year.

"Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators have become a major threat to Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions. The demography of these regions is changing fast. The tribal population is on the decline. The infiltrators are establishing control of the panchayat system, grabbing land, indulging in atrocities on daughters of the state ... Each Jharkhand resident is feeling unsafe," Modi said while addressing the "Parivartan Maharally" of BJP.

He also alleged JMM was "supporting infitrators" and the fact was that "illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country managed to establish influence" over the ruling party in the state.

Modi termed JMM and its allies Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress as the "biggest enemies of Jharkhand" asserting that these parties were "power-hungry" and "indulged in vote bank politics".

He alleged that "the JMM-led government has been trained by Congress' school of corruption. It is time to bid farewell to JMM, which looted mines, minerals, and army land."