Mitigating flood risk: India appears positive about new mechanism

India yesterday appeared to respond positively to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus' suggestion of a new mechanism to share the data on water flow in cross-border rivers and help mitigate the threat of future floods.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, told the weekly media briefing in New Delhi that established joint procedures and mechanisms between the two countries are already in place.

"We have been exchanging timely data with Bangladesh. We have conveyed to them that this year's flood [in Tripura] was caused by excessive rains and not by any dam," he said while responding to a question on Yunus' suggestion.

However, if there is a suggestion for a new mechanism to mitigate the flood problem, "I think we can consider how we can take it forward," said Jaiswal.

Asked about a CNN report on the flood in northeastern Bangladesh, the MEA spokesperson said, "We have seen the CNN report. Its narrative is misleading and suggests that India is responsible for the floods. It is actually not correct and ignores the facts mentioned in the press release issued by the government of India clarifying the situation."

"They also have ignored [in the report] that we regularly and timely exchange data and critical information through existing joint mechanisms for water resources management."

Jaiswal said the Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, during his meeting with the chief adviser some days back, discussed several issues about the bilateral relationship including the flood.

According to Jaiswal, the Indian high commissioner told Prof Yunus that India would like to continue to work with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of the peoples of both countries for prosperity, security and development.

"We are committed to taking forward the bilateral relationship in line with our national priorities," he added.

The high commissioner also discussed other issues, including the safety of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh. The envoy also informed the chief adviser that the flooding in eastern Bangladesh was caused due to excessive rain, said Jaiswal.

'HASINA'S DEPORTATION'

Responding to questions about former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's "deportation" to Bangladesh and if India has received any formal request from that country about sending her back, the spokesperson said, "This is in the domain of hypothesis, and it is not our habit to answer hypothetical questions."

Asked about India's stance on Hasina's status after her diplomatic passport was revoked and the fact that she could stay in India for 45 days out of which three to four weeks have already elapsed, Jaiswal refused to give any direct answer.

Jaiswal reiterated that Hasina came to India on August 5 on a "very short notice" and this sort of question about sending her back "lies in the realm of hypothetical issues."

Asked about the fate of India's bilateral development projects in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said the projects and cooperation with Bangladesh have been affected by the recent turmoil and some individuals involved in those projects had to return due to the law-and-order situation there.

"Once the situation there stabilises and normalcy is restored, we will engage with the interim government in Bangladesh and see how to take forward the [development] projects."

Jaiswal recalled the attack on the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka and said Bangladesh authorities had tried their best to control law and order. "We hope the turmoil will end, and development cooperation will resume."

He said right now India is issuing visas to Bangladeshis only in emergency cases like medical visas. However, he said issuance of visas in other categories would resume when the situation improves in Bangladesh.

MODI-BIDEN TALKS ON BANGLADESH

Jaiswal said the issue of Bangladesh was "substantially discussed" during the telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden last week.

Asked about reports of differences between the read-outs issued by the two countries after the talks, he said some people misunderstood the readouts.

"Let me tell you these claims are uninformed, tendentious, and motivated ..."

"Firstly, the press releases issued after conversation between leaders are not like joint statements where everything is negotiated and mutually agreed upon. Secondly, such press releases are not meant to be comprehensive read-outs of such conversations. And finally, it is not unusual for two sides to emphasise different aspects of the same conversation in their respective read-outs."

The MEA spokesperson said, "The absence of an aspect of one press release or the other is not evidence of its absence in the conversation itself. I'm very much aware of the contents of the conversation between the prime minister and the president of the United States. And I can tell you that our press release is an accurate and faithful record of what transpired in the conversation and the subject of Bangladesh has been highlighted.

"It [the issue of Bangladesh] was substantially discussed by the two leaders," he added.

The read-out issued by the Indian Prime Minister's Office mentioned that the issue of Bangladesh and the minorities in that country did come up during the talks with the two leaders sharing concern over it.

However, the read-out issued by the White House did not mention the issues.