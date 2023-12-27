Merchant Vessel Attack: Indian navy to deploy warships in Arabian Sea

The Indian navy will deploy guided missile destroyer ships in the Arabian Sea as a deterrent after an Israel-affiliated merchant vessel was struck off the Indian coast over the weekend.

The navy was investigating the nature of the attack on the vessel, MV Chem Pluto, which docked in Mumbai on Monday, and initial reports pointed to a drone attack, a navy statement said.

"Further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack, including type and amount of explosive used," the statement added.

India was committed to keeping sea lanes in the Indian ocean region safe and secure for maritime trade, the defence minister said yesterday.