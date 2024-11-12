Manoj Mitra passes away

The partition of the Indian subcontinent that uprooted millions from their roots, the Naxalite movement of Bengal, tyranny of the ruling class, religious fundamentalism and other major issues are all that have been gifted to us by veteran playwright and actor Manoj Mitra who passed away in Kolkata today at the age of 86 due to age-related complications.

It was perhaps natural that he would deal with the theme of the partition since Manoj was himself a victim of the vivisection of Bengal.

Son of a government officer, Manoj, born on December 22, 1938 at a village in Satkhira district of undivided Bengal, migrated from erstwhile East Pakistan to India at the age of 12.

He did his Masters in Philosophy in 1960.

Plays were staged at Manoj's ancestral home during the Durga puja but children were not allowed to watch them. Backdrops, props, costumes and other articles associated with the staging of plays stored at home ignited his passion for plays. During his college and university days in Kolkata, he wrote short stories and plays.

Manoj used satire, farce and fantasies to amplify the pressing and uncomfortable issues confronting the society including politics.

His plays dealt with the struggle of the oppressed sections of society. Nothing could be a better example of this than his 1977 play 'Bancharamer Bagan' which made him an inseparable part of Bengali theatre psyche. Manoj's plays bring out his vision of life—the darkest moments laced with humour and a juxtaposition of the grey with the black.

Manoj had around 100 one-act and full-length plays to his credit.

Among his major full-length plays are 'Narak Guljar,' 'Aswathama', 'Chakbhanga Madhu,' 'Mesh O Rakhash', 'Galpo Hakim Saheb,' 'Rajdarshan,' 'Alokanandar Putra Kanya', 'Sajano Bagan,' 'Chhayar Prashad' and 'Jene Shune Bish.' Among his key one-act plays are 'Mrityur Chokhe Jal', 'Chokhe Angul Dada', 'Ami Madan Bolchi', 'Takshak' and others.

One of the major traits of Manoj Mitra the actor was that he could enact the role much older than his actual age. This trait was noticed when he was just 21. He seamlessly metamorphosed into an elderly man in his own play 'Mrityur Chokhe Jal' for which he won the first prize at a state-level competition.

This was also the turning point in his career as Manoj focused only on theatre.

Years later, Manoj replicated his ability to enact a role much beyond his age in the film 'Banchharamer Bagan', adapted from his play 'Sajano Bagan' (1977) when he essayed the role of a 90-year-old protagonist when he was in his 40s. He bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film.

Manoj the playwright was honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1985 and the Asiatic Society Award in 2005 for his overall contribution to theatre.

A teacher of philosophy in a college, Manoj, along with his friends at Scottish Church in Kolkata, set up the theatre group 'Sundaram' which he later headed for many years.

Manoj was outstanding in the role of Banchharam in Tapan Sinha's 1980 film 'Banchharamer Bagan,' a dark comedy on the oppression of the peasants by the zamindars was adapted from a play by Manoj.

Manoj also acted in more than 80 films including Satyajit Ray's 'Ghare Baire' (1984) and 'Ganashatru' (1989), Tapan Sinha's 'Adalat O Ekti Meye' (1982) and 'Wheel Chair' (1995).

After the 1984 hit Bengali commercial film 'Shatru' in which he essayed the role of a notorious leader, Manoj was reportedly offered an opportunity to act in Bollywood films but he rejected that proposal fearing it might affect his commitment to the stage.

In striding the worlds of theatre and cinema, Manoj joins the unforgettable legacy of Utpal Datta, Ajitesh Bandopadhaya and Shambhu Mitra as a playwright and actor swinging between the two separate mediums of art and communication with equal and consummate ease.