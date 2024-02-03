Mamata stages night-long sit-in over dues from Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who began a two-day sit-in demonstration in Kolkata's Maidan area demanding the state's "dues" from the federal government for funding various social welfare schemes, spent the night at the site amid cold and fog.

Accompanied by leaders of Trinamool Congress, Mamata began the sit-in yesterday afternoon.

State ministers such as Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas were among those who were present at the site through the night, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting TMC leaders. This morning, Mamata went for a walk at the nearby Red Road and also visited a basketball ground.

"The area was engulfed by a thick fog and Mamata went for the morning walk along with her security personnel. Noticing a few players at a basketball ground, she stopped and spoke to them," said a TMC leader who accompanied her.

Mamata has been alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre owes the state thousands of crores of rupees on account of various welfare schemes. The protest will continue for 48 hours till tomorrow.