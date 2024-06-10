India
Mon Jun 10, 2024 05:24 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 05:32 PM

Mamata ‘sat in darkness’ during Modi’s oath-taking

Mon Jun 10, 2024 05:24 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 05:32 PM
Mamata Banerjee. Photo: Collected

Trinamool Congress lawmaker Sagarika Ghose today said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee switched off all her lights and sat in darkness at her home during the entire swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and central ministers on Sunday evening.

TMC had skipped but main opposition Congress attended the swearing-in ceremony.

"To all those celebrating the "swearing-in" of @narendramodi, a message from India's only woman chief minister @MamataOfficial. She switched off all her lights and sat in darkness during the entire so-called "ceremony" for a "prime minister" who has resoundingly lost the mandate and has been rejected by the people," Ghose posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"'Almost lost in Varanasi, lost in Ayodhya, could not get a majority in spite of a campaign centred entirely on himself. Modi should be replaced. Let the @BJP4India elect a fresh leader," the journalist-turned-politician said.

Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equaling third term heading a BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

