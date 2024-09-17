Mamata removes Kolkata top cop; 2 health officials; doctors yet to call off strike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Abhishek Gupta last night.

Besides, Director of Medical Education Debashish Halder, and Director of Health Services Koustav Nayek. were also removed from their posts.

This comes in response to key demands of junior doctors, who have been striking for over a month following the rape and murder of a medical intern at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, reports our New Delhi correspondent.The decisions followed a late-night meeting with the protesting doctors at her Kalighat residence.

Though Mamata described the talks as "fruitful," and said "99 percent" of their demands had been met, the doctors vowed to continue their strike until the promises were fulfilled.

The medics welcomed Goyal's removal, calling it a "moral victory."

The doctors are also awaiting a Supreme Court hearing related to the case, with demands for swift justice and improved hospital security remaining a priority.