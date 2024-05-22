'Mamata compromising nat'l security for votes'

Says Amit Shah on ‘infiltration’ in West Bengal from Bangladesh

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah today raised the issue of "infiltration" in West Bengal from Bangladesh and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "compromising national security for the sake of vote-bank politics".

"Bengal has become a safe haven for infiltrators. Due to infiltration, the demography of the state is changing, which is impacting not only Bengal but the entire country," Shah said while addressing a parliamentary election rally at Kanthi in East Midnapore district.

"Mamata Banerjee is committing a sin by allowing infiltrators to change the demography of Bengal. She is compromising national security for the sake of vote-bank politics," he alleged.

Shah also criticised Mamata's recent remarks that some monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha were working as per instructions of BJP and said these socio-religious organisations were being threatened to appease TMC's vote bank.

"Mamata Banerjee is attacking the Bharat Sevasharam Sangha but she is not aware that had the Sangha not been there, Bengal would have been a part of Bangladesh. She is mounting an attack on monks just to appease her vote bank," the home minister added.