‘Mamata Banerjee suffered major injury in accident,’ says TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today suffered major injuries after she met with an accident, her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) said.

The chief minister has been admitted to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Pictures shared by TMC showed blood rolling down her face from a deep cut on her forehead.

"Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the TMC said.

