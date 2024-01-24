Mamata Banerjee injured in Bardhaman car accident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today sustained injury to her forehead when the car she was travelling in suddenly halted to avoid a collision with another vehicle in Bardhaman district of the state, a senior official said.

Mamata, who was seated in the front of the car beside the driver, was injured as her head hit the windscreen, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting the official.

She was returning to Kolkata to be attended by doctors in the evening, the official said adding that due to inclement weather, she chose to return by road instead of a helicopter, ANI reported quoting sources.

Mamata's driver had to apply brake abruptly as another vehicle appeared in front of her convoy all of a sudden, ANI added.

The West Bengal CM had gone to Purba Bardhaman this afternoon to chair an administrative review meeting.