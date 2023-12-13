Major security breach in Lok Sabha at Indian parliament

In a major security breach inside the Indian parliament, two persons today jumped into the Lok Sabha (lower house) chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, sparking panic among lawmakers.

The House was adjourned soon after the incident, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The incident takes place as India marks the attack on its parliament complex by terrorists of Pakistan-based outfits in 2001 that killed nine people.

The two intruders today jumped from public gallery number four at around 1:00pm when the Zero hour was on and shouted slogans including "tanashahi nahi chalegi" [dictatorship will not be allowed].

Meanwhile, outside the parliament, two persons, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released coloured smoke, police said.

Narrating the incident in the Lok Sabha, opposition Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "One person was seen leaping over the benches of the Lok Sabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some tear gas when Zero Hour was in progress." They were overpowered by the Lok Sabha members, the watch and ward staff.

"This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 [Parliament attack]," Chowdhury said.

BJP lawmaker Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2:00pm.

In a post on X, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said "Saw two young men unleash foul-smelling yellow-coloured gas from canisters inside parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new parliament building- security."

The two persons, detained for the protest outside the Parliament were identified as -- Neelam, 42, and Amol Shinde, 25, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.

Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.