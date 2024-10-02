Mahatma Gandhi inspired anti-colonial struggles in many countries: Verma

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma today said Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of coexistence with their ecology and respect for Mother Nature has great relevance in addressing some of the pressing problems of their times such as climate change and sustainable development.

High Commission of India marked the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (Gandhi Jayanti) today at a commemorative event held on its premises.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the event was a humble way to express their gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of India's independence from the colonial rule.

"Mahatma Gandhi not only shaped India's freedom movement but also inspired anti-colonial struggles in many countries across Asia and Africa," said the high commissioner.

In his remarks, the envoy said that Gandhi's unwavering faith in peace, non-violence, tolerance and understanding as a force for change remains as relevant today as they were during India's freedom struggle.

"It is an affirmation of the universality of Gandhiji's ideals and values that the international community marks his birth anniversary every year as the International Day of Non-violence, further highlighting the relevance of his teachings in dealing with current global challenges such as terrorism," Verma said.

Today's commemoration is also a strong affirmation of India's long-standing belief that no cause can justify acts of violence and that humanism shall always prevail, he said.