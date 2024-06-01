Lok Sabha Polls Phase 7: Voting begins for 57 constituencies

Voters stand in line to cast their votes at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of the general election, in Firozpur district, Punjab, India, June 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Voting in the final phase of Indian parliamentary elections, the world's largest, began today covering 57 constituencies in seven states and one union territory.

An estimated 10.06 crore voters are eligible to choose their representatives from among 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi, fighting the election in Varanasi in the most populous state Uttar Pradesh for the third successive time, has been challenged by Ajay Rai of Congress and Ather Jamal Lari of Bahujan Samaj Party.

The completion of today's phase of voting, to be held at 1.09 lakh centres, will mark the end of the world's longest polling process that began on April 19. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Voting began at 7:00am and will end at 6:00pm, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

According to Election Commission guidelines, television channels and news outlets will be allowed to run exit polls after 6:30 pm today.

However, main opposition Congress has declared it would not take part in TV debates over exit polls.

Polling in the last lap is scheduled in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three seats in Jharkhand besides Chandigarh.

Among other prominent candidates in today's phase are senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib, Bihar: India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh; West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in Diamond Harbour; Rashriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti in Pataliputra, Bihar; and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mandi of Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission urged the voters to turn out in large numbers and vote with responsibility and pride. The turnout in the first six phases was 66.14 per cent, 66.71, 65.68, 69.16, 62.2 and 63.36 per cent respectively, mostly lower than in 2019.

There is concern if the severe heat wave sweeping large parts of India would hit the voter turnout in the final lap as it had done partially in the earlier phases. On Friday, at least 40 suspected heat-related deaths were reported from four states. Of them, 25 were deployed on Lok Sabha poll duty in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

TMC heavyweight Abhishek Banerjee's performance in Diamond Harbour will be closely watched as the opposition attempts to paint it as a 'laboratory of violence'. The two-time MP faces CPI (M)'s Pratikur Rahaman and BJP's Abhijit Das in a three-way contest.

In West Bengal, Muslim-dominated Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, and specifically its Sandeshkhali segment, is a microcosm of the broader electoral battle in the state as it garnered national attention due to allegations of atrocities on women and land grab against local TMC strongman Shahajahan Sheikh who has been arrested. The Sandeskhali episode was one of the main issues in BJP's campaign against Mamata Banerjee government.

BJP has sought to amplify the Sandeshkhali issue by nominating Rekha Patra, the face of protests against Shahajan. She is pitted against TMC veteran Haji Nurul Islam and CPI (M)'s former legislator Nirapada Sardar, making it a triangular contest.

All the three constituencies in Kolkata city will also see polling today and two TMC veterans Saugata Roy and Sudip Bandopadhyay are seeking re-election there.

In Punjab, the main battle for the total of 13 seats is between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party although the two parties are part of the opposition INDIA bloc. Estranged allies BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are also contesting the polls in the state separately for the first time since 1996.

Making her electoral debut, Kangana Ranaut is up against Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh Singh, the heir of an erstwhile royal family, in Mandi constituency.

Stakes are also high for Anurag Thakur who is seeking a fifth term from Hamirpur, and former Union minister Anand Sharma, who is the Congress candidate from Kangra Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh. End