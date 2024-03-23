Liquor policy scam case: Court orders custody for Delhi CM till March 28

A city court in the Indian capital yesterday sent Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of the national capital territory of Delhi, to custody until March 28 after he was arrested for corruption in the city's liquor policy scam case, reports Reuters.

The order was passed by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, hours after the Delhi chief minister withdrew a Supreme Court plea challenging his arrest in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought custody of Kejriwal for 10 days, stating it needed time to complete its investigation and confront the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader with other arrested accused in the case, reports NDTV online.

In the hearing, the probe agency called Kejriwal the "kingpin" and "key conspirator" in the alleged scam. It claimed Arvind Kejriwal was the middleman between the 'south group' and other accused, including ex-deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (arrested last year) and AAP officer Vijay Nair.

Total proceeds of the alleged scam, the agency said, exceeded Rs 600 crore; this includes Rs 100 crore allegedly paid by the 'south group' the agency has claimed includes Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, who was arrested last week.

Kejriwal - the first sitting chief minister to be arrested - has denied all charges.

His party has repeatedly claimed the ED has yet to recover any allegedly illegally acquired cash. The chief minister - who spent the night at the agency's office - will be represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

In his first reaction since the arrest, Kejriwal told reporters "my life is dedicated to the nation". Shortly afterwards his wife, Sunita Kejriwal posted an appeal on X (formerly Twitter). "Your Chief Minister always stood with you… whether inside or outside (jail), his life is dedicated to the country," she said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters from AAP took to the streets yesterday to condemn the leader's arrest, with police breaking up one crowd of protesters who attempted to block a busy traffic intersection.

Several demonstrators were detained including Delhi education minister Atishi Marlena Singh and health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. Small rallies in support of Kejriwal were held in several other cities around India.