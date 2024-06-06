Liquor Policy Case: Delhi court refuses interim bail to Kejriwal

A Delhi court yesterday denied interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and key opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal in a case relating to alleged corruption in the capital territory's alcohol sales policy, legal news website Live Law reported.

Kejriwal, arrested in March, was granted a temporary, three-week bail to campaign in national elections that concluded on June 1 and he returned to pre-trial detention the following day.

The court yesterday directed the authorities concerned to conduct required medical tests of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.

Kejriwal, who was produced in court from Tihar jail through VC, has been remanded to judicial custody till June 19. He will now be produced before the vacation judge on June 19 at 2:00 pm.

Advocate Vivek Jain appearing for Kejriwal said that there had been certain variations in Kejriwal's weight. However, the court said that appropriate application be filed on behalf of the Chief Minister clarifying the relief he is seeking for.

Recently, the ED filed a supplementary charge-sheet in the money laundering case naming Kejriwal as well as the Aam Aadmi Party as accused. The court has reserved the order on cognizance on the seventh supplementary charge-sheet filed by the probe agency.

On April 10, the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest, observing that ED was able to place enough material, statements of approvers and AAP's own candidate stating that Kejriwal was given money for Goa elections.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are also accused in the case. While Sisodia continues to remain in jail, Singh was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court pursuant to a concession given by the ED.

The ED has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal is the "kingpin" of Delhi excise scam and is directly involved in the use of proceeds of crime accounting to over Rs. 100 crores.

Election results made public on Tuesday showed that the AAP-Congress alliance lost in Delhi as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged all seven seats for the third consecutive time.

AAP-Congress alliance, which contested with a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement, did not enthuse the voters of the nation's capital much. However, the INDIA bloc was able to make a dent in the BJP's vote share which reduced from 56.7 percent in 2019 to 54.35 percent in 2024.