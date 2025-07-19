India
AFP, Patna
Sat Jul 19, 2025 01:47 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 19, 2025 05:47 AM

Most Viewed

India
India

Lightning strikes kill 33 in eastern India this week

Sat Jul 19, 2025 01:47 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 19, 2025 05:47 AM
Dozens injured
AFP, Patna
Sat Jul 19, 2025 01:47 AM Last update on: Sat Jul 19, 2025 05:47 AM

Lightning strikes during monsoon storms in eastern India this week killed at least 33 people and injured dozens, officials said yesterday.

The deaths in Bihar occurred during fierce storms between Wednesday and Thursday, a state disaster management department statement said, with the victims mostly farmers and labourers working in the open.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

More heavy rain and lightning are forecast for parts of the state.

Bihar state's disaster management minister, Vijay Kumar Mandal, told AFP that officials in vulnerable districts had been directed to "create awareness to take precautionary steps following an alert on lightning".

The state government announced compensation of 4 million rupees ($4,600) to the families of those killed by lightning.

At least 243 died by lightning in 2024 and 275 the year earlier, according to the state government.

India's eastern region, including Bihar, is prone to annual floods that kill dozens and displace hundreds of thousands of people during peak monsoon season.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

প্রশাসনের বিভিন্ন জায়গায় স্বৈরাচারের দোসররা আছে: নাহিদ ইসলাম

সকালে চট্টগ্রামে জুলাই শহীদ পরিবারের সঙ্গে সাক্ষাৎ শেষে তিনি এ মন্তব্য করেন।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গোপালগঞ্জে তিন দিন কারফিউর পর আবার ১৪৪ ধারা জারি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে