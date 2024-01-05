India
Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 02:19 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 02:26 PM

Most Viewed

India

Liberian-flagged vessel with 15 Indian crew hijacked near Somalia

Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 02:19 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 02:26 PM
Photo: PTI

A merchant ship, with 15 Indian crew members, was hijacked last evening near Somalia's coast, ANI reported today quoting Indian military officials.

Indian Navy aircraft have been deployed to keep a vigilant watch on the Liberian-flagged hijacked ship MV Lila Norfolk's movements, the agency said quoting the officials. Communication has been successfully established with the crew, it added, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hijacked vessel to tackle the situation, the officials added.

Details surrounding the hijacking, including the identity of the perpetrators, were not immediately available.

The latest hijacking took place days after a Maltese-flagged merchant vessel suffered drone attack in the Arabian Sea off the coast of western Indian state of Gujarat.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সর্বজনীন ভোট বর্জনের ডাক বিএনপির
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আমাদের আহ্বান শুধু নির্বাচন বর্জন, অন্য যেকোনো কিছুর দায় সরকারের: বিএনপি

‘ওবায়দুল কাদের খেলার কথা বলেন। বিএনপি রাজনীতিকে খেলা বলেই মনে করে না। বিএনপি মনে করে রাজনীতি একটা অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ বিষয়। এটা খেলার বিষয় না। আমরা এই খেলায় অংশ নিই নাই, এই খেলায় অংশ নিতে রাজি না।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনের আগে গাড়ি রিকুইজিশন আতঙ্ক: যা জানা প্রয়োজন

১১ মিনিট আগে
push notification