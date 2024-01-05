Liberian-flagged vessel with 15 Indian crew hijacked near Somalia

A merchant ship, with 15 Indian crew members, was hijacked last evening near Somalia's coast, ANI reported today quoting Indian military officials.

Indian Navy aircraft have been deployed to keep a vigilant watch on the Liberian-flagged hijacked ship MV Lila Norfolk's movements, the agency said quoting the officials. Communication has been successfully established with the crew, it added, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hijacked vessel to tackle the situation, the officials added.

Details surrounding the hijacking, including the identity of the perpetrators, were not immediately available.

The latest hijacking took place days after a Maltese-flagged merchant vessel suffered drone attack in the Arabian Sea off the coast of western Indian state of Gujarat.