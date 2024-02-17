Leaving India after expulsion threat

Says French journo

A French journalist said yesterday she was leaving India, where she had worked for more than two decades, after authorities threatened her expulsion for what they termed "malicious and critical" reporting. Critics say that media freedom in the world's biggest democracy is increasingly under attack, with journalists who touch on sensitive topics often subjected to government rebuke. Vanessa Dougnac, a contributor to several French-language publications including the weekly magazine Le Point, had worked in India for 23 years. The home ministry sent her a notice last month saying that her work was "inimical" to national interests and said it had provisionally decided to cancel her permanent residency. "Leaving is not my choice," Dougnac said in a statement announcing her departure. "I am unable to work and have been unfairly accused of prejudicing the interests of the state. It has become clear that I cannot keep living in India." Dougnac reported on a number of flashpoint topics. The home ministry notice accused her of journalism that was "critical in manner" that created a "biased perception about India".