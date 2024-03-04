Lawmkers can be prosecuted for taking bribes to speak, cast votes in House: Indian SC

India's Supreme Court today ruled that lawmakers do not enjoy immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to make a speech or cast a vote in the legislature.

A seven-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, unanimously overruled an SC verdict of 1998 delivered by a five-judge bench in a bribery case by which lawmakers of a number of parties were granted immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to make a speech or vote in the legislature.

Pronouncing the verdict, justice Chandrachud said bribery is not protected by parliamentary privileges and the interpretation of the 1998 verdict is contrary to Articles 105 and 194 of the Constitution, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The chief justice of India said bribery is not immune under the articles as it erodes probity in public life.

The 1998 judgment came against the backdrop of the JMM bribery scandal that rocked the minority Congress government headed by the then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao in 1993. The Rao government had allegedly bribed several parliamentarians across parties to defeat a no-confidence motion.

"The judgment of the majority in Narasimha Rao (case) which grants immunity to legislators has a grave danger and thus overruled," the seven-judge bench led by Justice Chandrachud said.

In 1998, a 3:2 majority judgment of a five-judge bench in the bribery case had held that legislators enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution for bribery in matters connected to their speech and votes in parliament and legislative assemblies.

"In the course of this judgment while analysing majority and minority decision of the Narasimha Rao judgment, we disagree and overrule the judgment that parliamentarians can claim immunity," Chandrachud said.

"The interpretation in Narasimha Rao (judgment) is contrary to Articles 105(2) and 194 of the Indian constitution," he added.

Article 194(2) of the Constitution states: "No member of the Legislature of a State shall be liable to any proceedings in any court in respect of anything said or any vote given by him in the Legislature or any committee thereof and no person shall be so liable in respect of the publication by or under the authority of a House of such a Legislature of any report, paper, votes or proceedings." Article 105(2) provides identical protections to members of Parliament.

"Bribery is not rendered immune under Article 105 (2) or 194 of the Constitution… Bribery erodes probity in public life," the Chief Justice of India today said.