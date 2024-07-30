Landslides in India's Kerala kill at least 23

Rescuers carry the body of a victim at the landslide site after multiple landslides in the hills, in Wayanad, in the southern state of Kerala, India, July 30, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

At least 23 people, including three children, died in landslides that struck the hilly region near Meppadi in Indian state Kerala's Wayanad district today, state Health Minister Veena George said.

Twenty-three bodies were recovered, she said, adding that several people were reportedly missing after a series of landslides struck the hilly areas this morning.

The area has been heavily hit with muddy water gushing through rocks and uprooted trees and numerous homes flattened.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed along with Indian Air Force helicopters to the affected area where hundreds are suspected to be trapped.

K Babu, a member of the Mundakkai panchayat, said rescue efforts have not yet reached the village and bridges and roads leading to the village have been washed away, leaving many people still trapped.