Kolkata unrest: Mamata says West Bengal not same as Bangladesh, slams ‘political opportunism’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that her state is not the same as Bangladesh, accusing "political opportunists" of leveraging unrest over a recent incident in Kolkata to stoke tensions.

Her remarks follow protests sparked by the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which have led to a month-long outcry, largely driven by opposition parties and social media campaigns, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Speaking at the state secretariat "Nabanna" after an administrative review meeting, Mamata said, "Bengal's reputation is being tarnished. WhatsApp groups have been created, and people who have left Bengal are now spreading misinformation based on one-sided narratives. Are you trying to replicate the unrest seen in Bangladesh? But remember, India is a separate country and Bangladesh is a separate country."

She further clarified, "We love and respect Bangladesh and its language, but Bengal will not become Bangladesh."

This is not the first time Banerjee has alluded to student-led protests in Bangladesh while commenting on the escalating protests in West Bengal, which have called for her resignation. Opposition parties, including the BJP and leftist parties, have organised these protests in response to the RG Kar incident, with demonstrators occupying streets and using loudspeakers late into the night.

Banerjee criticised the disruption caused by the protests, noting, "There are regulations against using microphones after 10:00pm, but they have been ignored for a month now. I request you to return for the Durga Puja festival."

A social media campaign calling for a boycott of Durga Puja in protest against the incident has also drawn Mamata's ire. She argued that the state's biggest festival was vital for livelihoods, attracting visitors from across the country and abroad, and urged organisers not to disrupt the celebration.

Addressing some Durga Puja committees' decisions to refuse state grants in protest, Mamata suggested that these funds be redirected to other organisers. She also cautioned against using themes related to the RG Kar incident in Puja pandals, warning of potential unrest.