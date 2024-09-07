Kolkata rape-murder: West Bengal govt employees join protests

An effigy is seen during a protest condemning the rape and murder of a trainee medic, inside the premises of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, India, August 23, 2024. Photo: Reuters

A section of employees of the West Bengal government yesterday joined the protests against the rape and murder of a woman doctor in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last month.

The members of the pro-Left Coordination Committee of state government employees marched in a rally from College Square to Shyambazar demanding that all those involved in the crime be identified, arrested and given exemplary punishment.

The committee members also decried the alleged attempt by the hospital and police to tamper with evidence at the scene of the crime after the incident, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

In continuing protests against the August 9 incident, vehicular traffic movement was disrupted across West Bengal today in response to a state-wide road blockade call given by the BJP.

BJP activists blocked roads in various points in Kolkata and districts for an hour demanding justice for the woman and the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also holds the health and home portfolios.

As part of the protest, BJP workers burnt tyres at multiple locations and shouted anti-government slogans.

In Kolkata, protesters blocked roads in busy areas like Esplanade, Shyambazar, Lake Town, VIP Road, Salt Lake, Karunamoyee, Behala, Dunlop More and Rajpur in and around Kolata as vehicles were stranded for hours till late afternoon in various thoroughfares of north-central parts of the city.

Similar protests were held in Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman and Paschim Medinipur districts.

A BJP spokesperson said, "In protest against continuing atrocities on women, the most recent and glaring example being the R G Kar incident, our activists blocked roads in every region of the state and common people actively supported them."