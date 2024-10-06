Kolkata rape-murder: Protesting junior doctors begin fast unto death

The junior doctors of India's West Bengal state, protesting against the rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar hospital, began a fast unto death yesterday evening, claiming that their demands were not fulfilled by the state government.

With just two days left for the Durga Puja festival to start, the doctors on Friday went on a sit-in demonstration in Dharmatala in central Kolkata, setting a 24-hour deadline for the state government to fulfil their demands.

"The state government has failed to meet the demands and hence we are starting the fast unto death, which will continue till our demands are fulfilled. To maintain transparency, we have installed CCTV cameras at the dais where our colleagues are observing the fast," a junior doctor said.

"We joined duty last night but will not eat anything," he said, adding that at present six junior doctors were sitting on fast.

The six doctors, who were sitting on the fast were identified as Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Arnab Mukhopadhyay of Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital, Pulastha Acharya of Neelratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC Medical College.

The state would be held responsible if any doctor fell ill during the fast, the junior doctor said.

"We have the support of the people and that is the reason we are not scared of any sort of hindrances by the administration. We will continue our hunger strike until our demands are met," he added.

A large number of common people and a few celebrities were present at the protest spot in the evening, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The junior doctors on Friday night called off their 'total cease work' agitation, which crippled healthcare services at state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

Earlier in the day, the medics alleged that police were not allowing them to set up the dais. Kolkata police denied the junior doctors' request for permission for the sit-in, stating that the road witnesses heavy traffic flow.

Promising "necessary action", Kolkata police in an e-mail asked them to identify the police personnel involved and lodge a complaint.

"With reference to the allegation of physical assault, the matter is being inquired into," he said.

The protesters said securing justice for the deceased medic remains their foremost priority. Among the other nine demands were immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam and accountability for the alleged administrative incompetence and corruption within the health department, increasing police protection in hospitals and filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.

The junior doctors went on "cease work" following the rape-murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government of looking into their demands.