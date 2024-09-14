Kolkata rape-murder: Mamata visits protest site, urges doctors to resume work

Amid the continuing impasse, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today paid a surprise visit to the site where the junior doctors are protesting against the rape and murder of a young medic at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata and assured them that she would look into their demands.

However, after she left the protest site, the agitating doctors said they were not ready to compromise on their demands till discussions were held, indicating no immediate breakthrough in the impasse.

Addressing the protesting doctors amid chants of "we want justice" outside the state health ministry office in Salt Lake in east Kolkata, Mamata said she had been spending "sleepless nights" because the medics were agitating on the road amid rains and described her visit as the "last attempt" to resolve the crisis.

Urging the doctors, who have been on a cease-work agitation for more than a month, to return to duties, she assured the protesters that she would not take any action against them because she did not believe in suppressing a democratic movement, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"I came to meet you as your 'didi' (elder sister) not as the chief minister," she said.

"I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty," she added.

Urging the protesting doctors to return to work, Banerjee said would never allow any injustice to them. "This is my last attempt to resolve the crisis," Mamata said.

The chief minister urged the CBI to complete the investigation into the rape and murder of the doctor soon and said "Let the guilty be punished. I will definitely take action if anyone is found guilty. This is all I have to say."

"I respect democratic movements. I am also a product of student movements and have been on hunger strike for 26 days during the Singur anti-land acquisition movement," she said.

Responding to Mamata's visit, an agitating doctor said "we welcome the gesture by the chief minister. We are ready to sit for talks. We too want to resolve this situation. But we will not compromise on our demands until discussions are held."

The medics have been camping outside the health ministry office since Tuesday with a host of demands, including better security at state-run hospitals and the removal of top officials over the rape and murder of the doctor.

The talks between the state government and the doctors have remained deadlocked after a meeting with Mamata on Thursday failed to materialize with the government rejecting the demand of the protesters to livestream it.