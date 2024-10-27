Kolkata rape, murder: Junior doctors announce mass rally on October 30

Representatives of civil society and entertainment industry will join the rally and march

Five days after withdrawing their fast-unto-death, agitating junior doctors in India's West Bengal state yesterday returned to the streets of Kolkata with a mass rally and announced their decision to organise a march on October 30 demanding justice for the rape and murder of an intern doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

Following the rally held at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the doctors from various state-run medical establishments and representatives of civil society and celebrities from the Bengali entertainment industry took out a "candle and fire torch" march.

"It's been more than two and a half months since our beloved sister was tortured and murdered and we still don't know who the real culprit is. So, at today's mass convention we have decided to hold a march to the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake on October 30," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the rape and murder at the RG Kar Hospital on August 9, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"We wanted to know what happened at the seminar hall of the hospital (where the body was found). We had no idea that this movement would continue for so long and we would get the support of so many people," Debasish Halder, another agitating doctor, said at yesterday's rally.

On October 21, the agitating junior doctors called off their fast-unto-death, which started on October 5, following a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who assured them of looking into their demands.

The junior doctors also alleged that there were attempts to suppress the truth about what led to the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at the R G Kar Hospital and that there were attempts to protect the culprits behind the incident.

"We wanted to know what was the truth and that is why we had pressed for a magisterial inquiry. There have been attempts to suppress the truth. We not only want justice but we also want to cleanse the system," Kinjal Nanda, another agitating doctor, said.

The "cease-work" agitation initiated by the junior doctors on August 9 following the recovery of the woman doctor's body continued for 42 days.