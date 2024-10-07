Kolkata rape-murder: Hunger strike intensifies as more doctors join

The "fast-unto-death" protest by junior doctors in West Bengal, demanding justice for the raped and murdered female doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, along with workplace safety, intensified yesterday as more healthcare professionals joined the protest.

On the second day of the indefinite hunger strike, Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor from RG Kar Hospital, joined six other fasting junior medics in the Esplanade area of central Kolkata.

"Tonight, we have Aniket Mahato joining our colleagues in the hunger strike. This will definitely boost the morale of the others," Debasish Halder, one of the agitating doctors, said.

"We, from the Joint Platform of Doctors, declare that we will be left with no other choice but to join the indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with our juniors," said Dr Punyabrata Gun, one of the Forum's convenors.

The junior doctors alleged that Kolkata Police were preventing them from installing bio-toilets at their protest site. To maintain transparency during their strike, they have also set up CCTV cameras at the dais, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The medics started their indefinite hunger strike on Saturday night after the state government did not respond to their demands. Since then, a number of supporters, including celebrities, have gathered at the protest site.

In addition to seeking justice for the victim, the protesters outlined nine other demands, including the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam, accountability for alleged administrative failures, and increased police protection in healthcare facilities.

Earlier, the doctors had gone on a complete "cease work" for 42 days following the rape and murder of a fellow medic on August 9. They ended their strike on September 21 after discussions with state officials and resumed essential services.

However, the medics renewed their "cease work" on October 1 after an attack by a patient's family at the state-run hospital the previous week.