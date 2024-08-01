India
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 1, 2024 11:12 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 1, 2024 11:14 AM

Most Viewed

India

Kerala landslides: Death toll rises to 276

Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 1, 2024 11:12 AM Last update on: Thu Aug 1, 2024 11:14 AM
Photo: Reuters

The death toll in the devastating landslides in India's Kerala's Wayanad district shot up to 276 today, the Indian media reported.

Rescuers battled continuous rains to push through huge mounds of soil and flattened homes and continued rains looking for scores of people who remained missing in the landslides which hit Wayanad on Tuesday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed 240 people remain missing while more than 1,500 have been rescued from the affected areas, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Former Wayanad MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are also heading to the disaster site and are likely to visit relief camps and the medical college to meet with affected facilities.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|কোটা আন্দোলন

আজও নিপীড়নের বিরুদ্ধে ঢাবিতে শিক্ষকদের সমাবেশ

এসময় শিক্ষকদের বৃষ্টিতে ভিজে বক্তব্য রাখতে দেখা যায়।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

৬ সমন্বয়কের মুক্তি: আলটিমেটাম শেষে ডিবি কার্যালয়ে যাচ্ছেন বিশিষ্ট নাগরিকরা

৩২ মিনিট আগে
push notification