Kerala landslides: Death toll rises to 276

The death toll in the devastating landslides in India's Kerala's Wayanad district shot up to 276 today, the Indian media reported.

Rescuers battled continuous rains to push through huge mounds of soil and flattened homes and continued rains looking for scores of people who remained missing in the landslides which hit Wayanad on Tuesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed 240 people remain missing while more than 1,500 have been rescued from the affected areas, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Former Wayanad MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are also heading to the disaster site and are likely to visit relief camps and the medical college to meet with affected facilities.