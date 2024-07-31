Kerala landslides: Death toll rises to 158

The death count in the deadly landslides in India's Kerala galloped to 158 as military personnel today intensified search and rescue operations, officials said.

According to Kerala Revenue Department, 158 bodies have been retrieved from various landslides-hit sites of the district.

Extremely heavy rain triggered landslides in the hilly areas of Wayanad early Tuesday ravaging four villages.

In more worrying news, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated places in Kerala till tomorrow while on the following day, Kerala is likely to witness "heavy" showers.

As a result of the disaster and rain warning, all educational institutions were shut down today and holiday has been declared in 11 districts of the state -- Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.