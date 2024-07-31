Kerala landslides: Death toll rises to 132

The death toll from the massive landslides in Wayanad district of the Indian state of Kerala rose to 132 as rescue workers today resumed the search for survivors by rummaging through piles of debris of boulders, slush and mud.

Over 200 were injured in the rain-triggered landslides that hit the hilly northern Kerala district with the casualty count expected to increase as rescuers unearth debris, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting officials of Kerala State Disaster Relief Department.

Over 180 people are missing and more than 300 houses were destroyed in the landslides that hit the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of the district, the sources said.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha in the early hours of Tuesday.

Wayanad is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. With a population of about 8,17,000 people (as of the 2011 census), it is home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.

Rescue teams, comprising the army, navy and National Disaster Response Force are looking for survivors by unearthing the debris and breaking into the remains of houses destroyed or covered with mud in the landslides.

A Defence spokesperson said that soldiers of the 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army, camped at a local school in Meppadi, moved out to the calamity hit areas.

"Heading into Day2 of #RescueOperations: #WayanadLandslides Soldiers of 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army preparing for the second day of rescue operations move out from their temporary shelter at local school to calamity hit areas in #Meppadi #Wayanad. #WeCare," the spokesperson said on X (formerly Twitter).

Several companies of the army moved from Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru to Calicut (Kerala) by road and air, a Defence statement said.