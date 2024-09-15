Kejriwal says he will resign as Delhi CM

Two days after coming out of prison on bail following nearly six months of incarceration in a case of alleged graft, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said he will resign in a couple of days and would demand early assembly polls in Delhi.

"I will only sit in CM's chair after people give me a certificate of honesty. Want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail," said Kejriwal, who was released from Tihar Jail on Friday following bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy corruption case.

"I will become chief minister, [Manish] Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest," he said.

"Delhi assembly elections are due in February, but I demand that elections in the national capital be held in November along with that of Maharashtra," he said.

Alleging that the BJP tried to prove him corrupt, Kejriwal said the saffron party cannot provide good schools and free electricity to people because they are corrupt. "We are honest," he asserted.

"They slap false cases against non-BJP chief ministers. If they are arrested, I urge them not to resign but run the government from jail," the Delhi chief minister said.

"I didn't resign [after arrest in excise policy case] because I respect democracy and the constitution is supreme for me," Kejriwal said and asserted it is only AAP that can stand up to BJP's "conspiracies".

Referring to him quitting the chief minister's post in 2014 over the Jan Lokpal (anti-corruption ombudsman) Bill, just 49 days after assuming power, Kejriwal said "I resigned then for my ideals. I do not have a lust for power."

Saying that the trial in the excise policy case would go on for long, the Delhi chief minister said he wanted to ask the people of Delhi whether he is honest or guilty.

He asked people to vote in his favour only if they considered him honest.

"For me, BJP is not important, people are important," he said.