Kejriwal gets interim bail in graft case

But he stays in jail due to his arrest in another case

India's Supreme Court yesterday granted interim bail to opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a graft case, but he will stay in jail due to his arrest in another case.

Kejriwal was arrested in March by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's financial crime-fighting agency, over alleged corruption in the city's alcohol sales policy.

A fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a former anti-corruption crusader, Kejriwal, 55, denies any wrongdoing and calls the case politically motivated. His lawyers had challenged his arrest in the top court, which referred the matter to a larger bench while giving him temporary relief. "Given that right to life and liberty is sacrosanct, and Arvind Kejriwal has suffered incarceration for over 90 days ... we direct that Arvind Kejriwal will be released on interim bail," Justice Sanjiv Khanna said.