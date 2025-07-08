Kaladan project to be operational by 2027: India

It’ll benefit neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, says Indian minister

The Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, a joint initiative between India and Myanmar, which will be fully operational by 2027, may open up new trade opportunities for neighbouring countries, said India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

"It [the project] is a strategic initiative to enhance connectivity between India's northeast and Myanmar. It is set to be fully operational by 2027… Once fully operational, the region will unlock new trade opportunities not just for northeast India, but also for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar by connecting them with Southeast Asia," he said while announcing multiple initiatives to boost the waterways sector in northeast with an investment of Rs 5,000 crores ($582.5 million).

KMTTP aims to connect Kolkata with Mizoram in India's northeast, via Sittwe port in Myanmar, using a combination of sea, river, and land routes. This project is a key component of India's "Act East Policy" and seeks to enhance connectivity and trade with Southeast Asia, while also providing an alternative route for goods to reach the northeast, bypassing the congested Siliguri Corridor.

The project will enable the northeast to access multiple ports as it connects Mizoram's Zorinpui with Myanmar's Sittwe port through Paletwa town.

Goods from Kolkata can be transported to Sittwe and then can be shipped to Bangladesh's Teknaf port, which is just 60 nautical miles from Sittwe, Sonowal said.

He also said that goods can be transported by road to the border town of Sabroom in Tripura from Teknaf. Sabroom has an integrated customs border between Bangladesh and Tripura.

The project will significantly reduce transportation time and logistics costs, according to Sonowal.

Additionally, the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR), which is in place, provides new trade routes that bypass the Siliguri Corridor, thereby strengthening regional connectivity, he added.