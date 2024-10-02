Jr doctors in West Bengal resume strike

Junior doctors in India's West Bengal state resumed their full strike yesterday, complaining that the country's judiciary has not made adequate efforts to restore justice after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in August.

Doctors from the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, which represents 7,000 physicians, reinstated partial services last month, citing flood situation.

The rape and murder of the 31-year-old female doctor in Kolkata set off a wave of protests by doctors demanding greater workplace safety for women and justice for their slain colleague, prompting Supreme Court to create a hospital safety task force.

The doctors, however, said they were disappointed with the court's decisions and were "compelled to return to a full ceasework".