J&K journo walks out of jail after 21 months

AFP, Srinagar
Fri Nov 24, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 24, 2023 01:05 AM

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir released a prominent journalist on bail yesterday, nearly two years after he was arrested on charges of "glorifying terrorism" in the disputed territory and "spreading fake news".

Fahad Shah, a correspondent for US newspaper Christian Science Monitor and editor of The Kashmir Walla news portal, was arrested in February 2022 after police officers questioned him repeatedly for his reporting.

But a court granted him bail last week, agreeing with an earlier ruling that Shah's preventative detention was untenable.

"It's good to be back among my family and friends who stood by me. It was a difficult and traumatic period," Shah told AFP from his home in Srinagar.

