J&K bills passed by India’s LS

Amit Shah assures ‘justice’ for those deprived of rights

India's Lok Sabha (LS) yesterday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing the displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the legislative assembly. The House also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to change the nomenclature of a section of people who are eligible for quota in appointment and admission. The bills were passed after more than six hours of debate spanning over two days and a spirited reply by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reports PTI. The home minister said the two bills related brought by the government will give justice to those deprived of their rights for the last 70 years and asserted that reservation to the displaced people will give them a voice in the in the legislature. He said that Jammu and Kashmir has suffered due to two blunders committed by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru - first announcing ceasefire and then taking the issue to the United Nations. "Had Jawaharlal Nehru taken right steps, PoK would have been part of India now. It was a historic blunder," he said.