Jammu & Kashmir polls: National Conference-Congress alliance ahead in 46 seats, BJP in 23

In the early trends of assembly elections, India's key regional party National Conference (NC) and its ally Congress are leading in the majority of the 90 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, the only Muslim-majority region in the country.

While filing this report at 10:30am (India time), the NC was ahead in 39 seats, while the Congress in seven. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main challenger in Jammu and Kashmir, has taken the lead in 23 constituencies, according to the Election Commission's trends.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP), a key regional outfit contesting alone, is leading in three seats, with independent candidates ahead in eight, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

However, in BJP-ruled Haryana, the initial vote count shows the BJP leading in 43 seats in the 90-member assembly, where the majority mark is 46. Congress is currently ahead in 34 seats in what is largely a direct contest between the two national parties.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly election is significant as it is being held after a decade. Meanwhile, several exit polls had predicted a Congress victory in Haryana, though the BJP is confident of securing a third consecutive term in the state.

These election results are expected to signal broader political trends as parties gear up for upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.