Jammu and Kashmir to regain special status, constitutional protection

Amidst stern opposition, the Indian government today passed a resolution, asking the Modi government to hold talks with elected representatives for the restoration of Article 370, which gave special status and constitutional protections to the state.

Article 370 was revoked in August, 2019.

Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution as soon as the assembly proceedings began.

Highlighting the significance of these provisions that preserve the identity, culture, and rights of these region's people, Choudhury said, "This assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, including opposition leader Sunil Sharma, opposed the resolution, saying it was not part of the listed business.

"We reject the resolution. The business given to us was that the discussion is on the Lieutenant Governor's address," said Sunil Sharma, adding that a "rat race" is underway among existing parties "but they all know nothing is going to happen".

Sharma's comment infuriated the Treasury benches, leading to chaos in the house.

The situation escalated as BJP members tore copies of the resolution and threw them into the well (the open space in front of the presiding officer) of the House, prompting Congress legislator from Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat, to say, "BJP members have done a 'dishonour' to the House. They have violated the rules."

Speaker Abdul Rahim then put the resolution to a voice vote.

After the resolution was passed, BJP members stormed the well of the House, leading to a brief adjournment of 15 minutes.