Jammu and Kashmir floods: Death toll rises to 65

Members of rescue teams help stranded people cross a water channel using a makeshift bridge at an area affected by the deadly flood caused by sudden, heavy rain in Chasoti town of Kishtwar district, Indian Kashmir, August 15, 2025. Photo: Reuters/Stringer

The death toll in the flash floods triggered by a massive cloudburst mounted to 65 as rescuers pulled out more bodies from under mounds of slush, mud and rocks at a remote hamlet in Kishtwar district of India's Jammu and Kashmir region.

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Dar today said at least 65 bodies have been recovered while several people remain missing after the cloudburst at Chositi village. The exact number of missing persons is yet to be determined, he added.

"Rescue teams have been working at the site since last night," he said.

With a large number of people, mostly devotees, gathered in Chositi for an annual pilgrimage, officials fear the casualty count may rise as rescue and search operations continue.

According to local BJP leader Sunil Kumar Sharma, nearly 1,200 people were present at the site at the time of flash flood which brought in torrents of slush, mud and rocks.

Out of 65 bodies retrieved so far, 21 have been identified by their families and the rest are being identified, officials said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the flood-hit village today and two more teams are on their way. The Indian Army has also inducted one more column to intensify the search and rescue operation, they said.

The exact number of stranded people remains unknown, as communication and connectivity beyond the disaster site have been cut off. Hundreds are stranded in the two villages ahead of the cloudburst-hit belt with mobile phones dead after power supply was snapped.