Jaishankar speaks to Iranian counterpart, discusses release of Indians on seized ship

Stepping up diplomatic efforts to secure safe release and return of 17 Indians on board the ship seized by Iran, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last evening spoke to his Iranian counterpart H Amirabdollahian on the matter.

On Saturday, 17 Indians among the 25-member crew of MSC Aries was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz for its links with Israel.

Jaishankar, in a tweet, said he took up the issue of 17 Indian crew members of cargo ship MSC Aries with the Iran foreign minister.

"Spoke to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran H.Amirabdollahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy," Jaishankar wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After speaking to the Israeli foreign minister to discuss the situation in the region, Jaishankar said, "Just concluded a conversation with Israel FM Israel Katz. Shared our concern at the developments yesterday. Discussed the larger regional situation. Agreed to stay in touch."

Jaishankar phoned him amid escalating tension in the Middle East after Iran launched an attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles.

Yesterday, in response to the standoff between Israel and Iran, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement expressing serious concern over the potential threat to regional peace and security.