Infiltration prevention from Bangladesh a must for peace: Indian Home Minister

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah today called for the prevention of infiltration across the India-Bangladesh border.

"Illegal migration harms India-Bangladesh peace. I want to say to the people of Bengal, make a change (in state government) in 2026, and we will stop the infiltration. There can be peace in Bengal only if this infiltration stops," said Shah while inaugurating Maitri Dwar, a newly-built passenger terminal and cargo gate in India's Petrapole located near Benapole port in Bangladesh.

The Maitri Dwar land port, located in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, is the largest of its kind in South Asia.

Petrapole-Benapole is one of the most important land border crossings between Bangladesh and India, both in terms of trade and passenger movement.

Nearly 70 percent of land-based trade between India and Bangladesh occurs through this facility, which is under the administrative control of the Land Ports Authority of India, a wing of the Home Ministry.

The Petrapole-Benapole land port is also the eighth largest international immigration port of India and facilitates the cross-border movement of over 23.5 lakh passengers annually between India and Bangladesh.